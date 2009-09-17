TiVo Enters New Zealand Market

Telecom New Zealand has selected TiVo as its exclusive DVR offering, making the service available to customers beginning in November, TiVo announced Thursday.

The deal, a partnership between Telecom New Zealand and TiVo products licensee Hybrid Television Services, provides Telecom New Zealand customers with TiVo's broadband capabilities, including access to all of New Zealand-based Freeview HD digital channels and TiVo's live pause, rewind and record features.

"The partnership between Hybrid TV and Telecom is an outstanding result for the New Zealand consumer," said Hybrid TV CEO Robbee Minicola. "We are very pleased to have the largest telecommunication provider support our efforts in supplying unmetered entertainment to the TiVo media device."

The news comes on the heels of an announcement last month of TiVo's partnership with RCN that will make TiVo the cable operator's primary DVR platform and offer customers "TiVo DVR from RCN" in early 2010.