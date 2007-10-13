TiVo Enters Music Biz

TiVo will now bring music to subscribers' DVRs through a partnership with Rhapsody, the online music provider jointly run by MTV Networks and RealNetworks. The agreement will allow TiVo DVRs with a broadband connection to access Rhapsody's digital music offerings, which include a library of four million songs and thousands of Internet radio stations, directly through the TiVo user interface and remote control.

Subscribers can search for music from their TiVo box using Rhapsody's new predictive search feature and browse charts of Rhapsody's most popular artists and songs. After a free trial, it will cost new subscribers $12.99 per month.