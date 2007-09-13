TiVo Entering Mexico City Market

TiVo’s digital-video-recorder service will now be available in Mexico City through a deal with Televisa’s Cablevision, Mexico’s largest cable operator.

The first Spanish-language version of TiVo will be available to customers as of Thursday. The TiVo service package will be available at a monthly charge that covers both service and box rental.

Cablevision is supporting the launch with a broad-based marketing effort that will include cross-channel and broadcast television, print, online, radio and outdoor advertising.

"TiVo continues to make sustained progress across international markets, and Cablevision in Mexico is another example," president and CEO Tom Rogers said in a statement.

The introduction to the Mexican market is part of TiVo’s larger international initiative. Earlier this year, the company announced a partnership with Australian broadcaster Seven Media Group to develop a platform to enable the rollout of TiVo in that country in 2008.

“We are confident that the hardware we develop for this platform will be highly leverageable across many more significant international markets, giving us the framework to drive TiVo’s international business going forward,” Rogers said on the company’s earnings call last month.