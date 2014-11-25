TiVo CEO: ‘We’re All for Moving on Beyond CableCARD’

With the CableCARD regime set to end following last week’s passage of the satellite reauthorization bill and the FCC now tasked with pursuing a successor platform, consider TiVo to be pleased as punch about all of it.

“We’re all for moving on beyond CableCARD, because that has been one helluva lot of friction in our consumer business,” TiVo CEO Tom Rogers said in an interview as the company announced third quarter results, referring to TiVo’s years-long battle to reduce CableCARD-induced installation headaches for its retail products.

“Our issue,” he said, “has simply been to make sure the cable industry supports CableCARD until we’re really transitioning to a new standard of downloadable security that works better.”

