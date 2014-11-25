TiVo Surpasses 5.1 Million Subs

Fueled by MSO growth, including solid gains among North American cable operators, TiVo surpassed the 5 million subscriber mark in its fiscal third quarter, and posted net revenue of $118.4 million, a record for the company.

TiVo added 328,000 total subscribers in the quarter, up 32% from the 274,000 added in the year-ago quarter, extending its grand total to 5.1 million (4.2 million with MSOs, and 928,000 TiVo-owned subs). For the quarter, ended Oct. 31, TiVo added 337,000 subs through its MSO partnerships and lost a net 9,000 TiVo owned subs, narrowed from a year-ago net loss of 21,000 in the category.

TiVo noted that it’s seeing “positive initial interest” in the Roamio OTA, a new model targeted to cord-cutters, and is hopeful that the product will “meaningfully contribute to our fourth quarter gross subscription additions.”

