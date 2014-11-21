STELAR Passes Senate

The just-passed Satellite Television Extension and Localism Act Reathorization (STELAR) Act, the House reauthorization of the satellite compulsory license, has passed the Senate by unanimous consent after being hotlined.

That is according to a joint statement from Senate Commerce Committee leaders.

Hotlining is an off-the-floor way to achieve swift passage in that body by seeking unanimous consent, essentially asking anybody who has objections to register them, and if none are registered, the bill passes. One "nay" vote and the fast-track move fails.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.