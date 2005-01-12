TiVo CEO Seeks Replacement

TiVo Inc. chairman and CEO Michael Ramsay is looking for a successor so he can “focus on future strategy” as chairman of the board. Ramsey has been TiVo’s CEO since he cofounded the company in 1997 with Jim Barton.

”I feel this is a great opportunity for the right person to run one of the industry's most exciting companies, and I look forward to recruiting a new CEO who will help the company realize its full potential,” Ramsey said in a TiVo press release.

Ramsay will remain CEO until a successor is found.

Howard Fischer Associates of Philadelphia, Silicon Valley and Boston, was tapped by TiVo's Board to help with the search.

