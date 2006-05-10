Tivo, Brightcove Team Up

TiVo will begin delivering broadband video from Internet TV service Brightcove under a partnership between the two companies.

Initially, Brightcove will provide TiVo with broadband video content from a small group of suppliers. TiVo subscribers with Internet-connected Series2 DVR boxes can access the content, some of which will be ad-supported.

The two companies have not yet named specific broadband content that Brightcove will offer TiVo. They expect to announce producers in the coming weeks.

Massachusetts-based Brightcove was founded as an "open Internet TV service," in 2004 by Internet pioneer Jeremy Allaire, who played a big role in converting Macromedia’s Flash system into a video format.

The goal was to let broadband video producers – from average Joes to major media companies – put video on the Internet and profit if viewers watched it. Brightcove’s content partners include MTV Networks’ teen network The N and Discovery Communications.