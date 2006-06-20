TiVo, BMW Take a Test Drive

Digital video supplier TiVo says that BMW is the first advertiser to use TiVo's interactive advertising features in a television program, placing interactive tags in the premiere of Test Drive on the Speed cable network. Previously, TiVo's interactive advertising features have only been used in ads and promos.

Last Sunday, BMW worked with TiVo and Speed to embed interactive tags in promotional spots leading up to the Test Drive premiere, as well as within the program itself, in order to drive sales leads and increase the response rate over traditional direct-mail campaigns. The interactive tag features allow TiVo subscribers to access more information, schedule a recording of the Test Drive program and view an exclusive BMW M cars video from the program itself. TiVo worked closely with GSD&M, an Austin, Texas-based advertising agency, to develop and implement the program on behalf of BMW.

"We're thrilled to be at the forefront of the next evolution of television advertising through our partnership with TiVo and Speed," said Patrick McKenna, manager, marketing communications, BMW of North America. "The first-ever interactive tag within programming will help us break through the increasingly cluttered television environment. At the same time, we're providing a valuable option for car enthusiasts to learn more about the extraordinary M line of cars as they watch them in action on the BMW M edition of Test Drive."

The interactive BMW-focused Test Drive episode will appear again several times through September.