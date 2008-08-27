TiVo Beams Entertainment Weekly Show Picks

Starting in autumn, TiVo will present its customers with TV program recommendations from Entertainment Weekly, the digital video recorder outfit said early Wednesday prior to announcing quarterly earnings. TiVo says it intends to provide consumers with viewing information from other “trusted voices” down the road.

The recommendations will be available at no extra charge to TiVo subscriptions. A TiVo press release says, “In addition, TiVo subscribers will be able to download Entertainment Weekly video content on the TiVo service, allowing viewers to enjoy EW.com's original programs such as Just a Minute, Ausiello TV, Idolatry and behind the scenes video from photo shoots.”

The Entertainment Weekly tie-in is another attempt by TiVo to establish a premium branding, as it struggles against less known rivals despite TiVo products getting high marks from consumer product reviewers. The Alviso, Calif -based DVR outfit has just 1.7 million subscribers of the estimated 26 million DVRs in the U.S., according to Magna Global.

About 60% of Entertainment Weekly’s readers have DVRs, estimates the Time Warner publication.