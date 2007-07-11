TiVo Appoints Interim CFO

TiVo has named Cal Hoagland interim CFO while it begins its search for a full-time replacement. Hoagland is a principal at Financial Leadership Group, which entered into a consulting agreement with TiVo.

According to the company, it will compensate Hoagland and FLG at an annualized rate approximately equal to the total compensation expense expected to be incurred on an annual basis for the previous CFO plus 15%.

The CFO spot was vacated last month by Steve Sordello who held the post since August 2006 (http://www.broadcastingcable.com/article/CA6455115.html?q=sordello). Sordello left TiVo to become CFO of corporate social networking site LinkedIn.