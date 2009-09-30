TiVo: Almost Half of ‘Leno Show' Viewers Timeshifting

On average 46% of viewers tuning in to NBC's The Jay Leno Show are recording the programming on a DVR and watching it later, according to a report from TiVo. That represents an improvement in the time period over last season, when 70% of viewers timeshifted during NBC's 10 p.m. hour.

According to TiVo's Stop/Watch ratings service, nearly 20% of the timeshifting Leno audience are watching the program within an hour of the start of the show, slicing into the 11 p.m. timeslot that includes local news.

The decreased number of viewers watching the show on their own time lends some credence to the claim that the Leno show is less vulnerable to timeshifting due to its topicality.

"Depending on who you ask, NBC's glass is either half full or half empty," said Todd Juenger, V.P. & GM of TiVo Audience Research & Measurement. "While Leno is succeeding in reducing the amount of timeshifted viewing for NBC's 10 p.m. timeslot, he certainly isn't 'TiVo-proof' as nearly 50% of viewing is still timeshifted."

Last year from Sept. 22-Oct. 17, NBC had the highest percentage of viewers timeshifting during the 10 p.m. hour, compared to 68% for CBS and 62% for ABC, according to TiVo. This year, NBC is easily the least timeshifted in the first two weeks Leno has been in his new slot. 65% of CBS viewers have time shifted the 10 p.m. programming in that two week stretch along with 63% of ABC watchers.