TiVo Adds Ipreview to HBO Deal
Personal television supplier TiVo has extended its programming agreement with HBO by adding its Ipreview service to the current "Network Showcases" TiVo assembles for HBO subscribers. TiVo's Network Showcase for HBO is a themed programming area that offers information on upcoming programming. With Ipreview, HBO subscribers will be able schedule the recording of HBO programming by simply clicking once on their TiVo remote while watching HBO promotional previews.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.