TitanTV Media Promotes Two

Internet syndication company TitanTV Media promoted Laura van Straaten to general manager and vice president for content.

In her new role, she’ll take on “strategic planning for content and distribution partnerships, corporate development, communications and public relations,”in addition to her current role as head of original programming.

Prior to joining TitanTV, van Straaten produced original programming at AOL.

“Laura is a highly experienced writer, story-teller, broadcast journalist and producer who has brought a wealth of editorial expertise to TitanTV,” CEO Jack Perry said. “She has a deep understanding of how old media and new media intersect and continues to bring that to bear on a daily basis for our company’s video series and Web experiences.”

Morgan Jones also got promoted to TitanTV’s director of production. He’ll continue with his senior-producer duties, as well.

TitanTV’s original productions include eco-focused Daily Greens, Web roundup Media Mulch and COPS spoof Planet Police.

MSNBC veteran Marc Effron is the company’s president.