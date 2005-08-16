Titans Not Forgotten on ABC

ABC scored big on Monday night among 18-49 year-old viewers with movie of the week Remember the Titans, according to Nielsen fast national ratings for Aug. 15.

(Fast national figures are time-period estimates and subject to change when final results are tallied.)

The 2000 film, starring Denzel Washington as the head football coach at a racially charged high school, spanned all three hours of prime time and earned ABC an average 3.1 rating and 9 share in the demo. The broadcast won the final two hours of prime for the network.

Titans only real opponent was CBS’ CSI: Miami repeatat 9 p.m., which posted a 3.1/8. CBS was a close second place on the night, averaging a 2.9/8 with help from reruns of The King of Queens (2.3/8) at 8 p.m., Everybody Loves Raymond (2.8/8) at 8:30.

The two sitcoms won the 8 o’clock hour for CBS.

Two and a Half Men earned a 2.8/8 at 9 o’clock and a 2.7/8 at 9:30.

NBC took third place. Fear Factor (1.8/6) aired at 8 p.m., followed by Las Vegas(1.9/5) at 9 and Medium (2.2/5) at 10.

Fox, in fourth place, aired the only new programming of the night: a two-hour block of Renovate My Family (1.4/4) from 8-10 p.m.

UPN finished next with an average 1.0/3, thanks to One on One (1.0/3) and All of Us (.9/3) at 8 p.m.; and Girlfriends (1.0/3) and Half and Half (1.0/2) during the 9 o’clock hour.

The WB (.7/2) took up the rear. It aired 7th Heaven (.7/2) at 8 and Summerland (.6/2) at 9.