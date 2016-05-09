Tirico Departs ESPN for NBC Sports

Mike Tirico, ESPN’s Monday Night Football announcer from 2006-2015, is departing the sports media giant for NBC Sports starting July 1. Tirico’s assignments will include Sunday Night Football, Thursday Night Football, the Summer and Winter Olympics, and select golf telecasts.

“Mike is an elite talent who can contribute to all of our biggest events,” said Sam Flood, executive producer of NBC Sports. “The opportunity to add Mike to NBC Sports Group’s lineup, which is already the strongest in sports broadcasting, was too good to be true.”

Tirico spent 26 years at ESPN/ABC, coming on board as a SportsCenter host and then covering not just the NFL but golf, tennis, soccer and other sports.

“I am thrilled to join this outstanding team,” Tirico said. “For me, NBC Sports has always represented the highest quality in television sports production and the chance to now be a part of that, is a dream come true. It is a perfect time in my career to take on new opportunities, and I am excited to do that with an exceptional group of people.”

Sean McDonough is replacing Tirico on Monday Night Football for ESPN.

Prior to joining ESPN, Tirico was sports director at WTVH Syracuse.