Sean McDonough will be the new play by play voice on ESPN’s Monday Night Football, working alongside analyst Jon Gruden and reporter Lisa Salters when the 2016 NFL season kicks off. McDonough has been with ESPN since 2000 and has called NFL games for ESPN Radio since 2013. His broadcasting resume also includes the World Series, NCAA Final Four and the Olympics.

McDonough becomes just the fifth person to occupy the play-by-play position in the 46-year history of Monday Night Football, joining Keith Jackson, Frank Gifford, Al Michaels and Mike Tirico, who called the past 10 seasons on ESPN and has departed for NBC.

Related: Sean McDonough Joins ESPN’s ‘Monday Night Football’ Booth

“Sean is a premier play-by-play commentator who combines a signature voice with intelligence, passion and humor, and he always brings out the best in his partners,” said John Wildhack, ESPN executive VP, programming and production. “Monday Night Football has a rich history and a bright future ahead with our new booth team of Sean and Jon.”

McDonough has been a play-by-play commentator on Saturday afternoon ABC college football and ESPN’s Big Monday ACC basketball games. McDonough recently called the NCAA Final Four for ESPN International, and he has also done play-by-play for ESPN for Major League Baseball, the NHL, tennis, golf, the College World Series and other college sports.

Related: Vice, ESPN Partner on Content

“This is a dream come true,” said McDonough, who will make his MNF debut at the Pro Football Hall of Fame game Aug. 7. “One of my favorite memories of my childhood was watching Monday Night Football with my dad, who I know is smiling down on me today. I am humbled and deeply honored to have the opportunity to be a part of the most iconic franchise in the history of sports television.”

McDonough was the television play-by-play announcer for the Boston Red Sox from 1988-2004. He also spent 10 years at CBS Sports.

He will continue his ESPN college basketball assignments after the NFL season.