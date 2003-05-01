Tina has tiny debut
After all of the hype, a very small crowd tuned in to watch Tina Brown's
hosting debut on CNBC April 30.
Her Topic A with Tina Brown -- a series of
quarterly specials -- mustered a 0.1 rating with 74,000 viewers
in its debut outing.
She lost almost one-half of the viewers brought in by her lead-in, Kudlow &
Cramer, which attracted 135,000 viewers.
The midnight repeat attracted a larger audience, with a 0.1 rating and 116,000
viewers.
CNBC's prime-time average is just slightly better.
The network recorded a 0.2 in prime time for April,
according to Nielsen Media Research.
