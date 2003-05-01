Tina has tiny debut

After all of the hype, a very small crowd tuned in to watch Tina Brown's

hosting debut on CNBC April 30.

Her Topic A with Tina Brown -- a series of

quarterly specials -- mustered a 0.1 rating with 74,000 viewers

in its debut outing.

She lost almost one-half of the viewers brought in by her lead-in, Kudlow &

Cramer, which attracted 135,000 viewers.

The midnight repeat attracted a larger audience, with a 0.1 rating and 116,000

viewers.

CNBC's prime-time average is just slightly better.

The network recorded a 0.2 in prime time for April,

according to Nielsen Media Research.