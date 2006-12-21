Tina Fey To Host WGA Awards

30 Rock Executive Producer, writer and star Tina Fey will host the 2007 Writers Guild of America Awards, which take place Feb. 11 at the Hudson Theater in New York City.

Fey is also up for two awards; the former Saturday Night Live head writer is nominated for her writing on 30 Rock in both the best comedy and best new series categories.

Fey, an Emmy-winner for her work on SNL, has won a WGA award for her writing on the late-night franchise’s 25th anniversary special, and has been nominated two other times for her work on the show. She was also nominated for a WGA award for her work on the feature film Mean Girls.

The awards aren't televised--"writers are a little tougher sell," said one WGA'er--but there are talks about trying to get some screen time.