Timeless Pyramid

The old

$25,000 Pyramid

is getting a facelift, a lot more loot and possibly a daytime

and

prime time platform for the 2001-2002 TV season-not to mention a pair of new big-name hosts. Columbia TriStar Television Distribution is developing remakes of the old Dick Clark-hosted game show (below) for syndication and network TV, sources say. It's trying to land former

Seinfeld

co-star Jason Alexander for the prime time version-

The Million Dollar Pyramid. For daytime, it will probably bring a $25,000 version to NATPE in January with comedian/actor Steve Harvey as the front-man.