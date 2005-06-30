Time Will Tell

Time Warner-owned Time magazine on Thursday reluctantly agreed to turn over information subpoenaed for a federal investigation to determine who leaked the identity of CIA employee Valerie Plame.

Time said it continues to disagree with the disclosure order, but feels it cannot refuse now that the Supreme Court refused to hear an appeal by the magazine and the New York Times.

"The same Constitution that protects the freedom of the press requires obedience to final decisions of the courts," Time explained. "That Time Inc. strongly disagrees with the courts provides no immunity."

Time's Matt Cooper along with the New York Times' Judith Miller were ordered by a lower court to reveal sources who may have leaked Plame's identity but until Thursday both had refused and were supported by their employers.

Time's move leaves the New York Times (no relation) and its reporter Judith Miller to battle the case on their own.

New York Times publisher Arthur Sulzberger said he was "deeply disappointed" by the magazine's decision. Although Miller still refuses to reveal her sources, her lawyer speculated that Times' decision could render her testimony moot. Otherwise, Miller could be headed to jail.