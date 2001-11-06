Time Warner taps SeaChange for VOD
Time Warner Cable has selected SeaChange to provide VOD systems for six additional cable systems.
Time Warner Cable of Austin, Tex., currently uses the SeaChange VOD system. According to SeaChange executives the rollout is already underway in some markets and is expected to have live customers up and running by the end of December.
Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.
- Ken Kerschbaumer
