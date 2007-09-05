Time Warner to Shuffle New York Lineup for Fox Business Launch

When Fox Business Network launches Oct. 15 in New York, the No. 1 TV market and the epicenter of U.S. business, it will be on channel 43 on Time Warner Cable.

News junkies know that channel 43 is currently occupied by MSNBC, which is No. 3 in the cable news wars behind leader Fox News Channel and CNN.

Fox News, meanwhile, will move down the dial two spots to channel 44 from its current position at channel 46.

“We’re thrilled with both channel locations and look forward to FBN being available in the world’s financial capital on Time Warner Cable’s dynamic lineup," said Tim Carry, senior vice president of affiliate relations for FNC and FBN.

MSNBC, meanwhile, will move way down the dial to channel 14. CNBC will remain on channel 15, far away from FBN but with its sister network, while USA Network will move to channel 16 from its current position at channel 40; Sci Fi Channel will move to channel 17 from its current position at channel 44; and Bravo will move to channel 18 from its current position at channel 38.

All of the channel moves take effect to coincide with FBN’s launch Oct. 15.

Industry insiders contended that CNBC wanted to be as far away from FBN as possible -- and that it paid dearly for the positioning.

"These new positions are incredibly favorable for all of our networks and will contribute to their continued success," said Bradley Fleisher, senior VP of NBC Universal TV Networks Distribution. "We're thrilled with our partnership with Time Warner Cable in New York, which resulted in a fantastic upgrade."