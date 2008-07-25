Time Warner Sets ‘Politics 2008’ Conference

Time Warner is hosting a conference on the presidential election Oct. 13 and 14 at its New York headquarters.

The company said it would invite leading media organizations and analysts, political operatives and pundits to talk about what the future will look like under either Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) or Sen. Barack Obama (D-Ill.) and how the media will cover it.

Among the topics for the conference, dubbed "Politics 2008,"will be: "The Changing Face of News: The Power, The Influence and the Challenge of the Technologies"; "Puppet Masters and Policy Maestros: Analyzing the Brains and Architects of Modern Campaigns"; and "Digital Politics: The Game Changer of 2008; Personal Interactivity, Email Money Bombs and Delivering the Message."

All of that insight comes at a price, however: $875 for "all-access" registration; $4,500 for a six-foot table in the exhibit area; and $11,500 to sponsor an event.