Time Warner Sets Cable Spin

Posted at 7:00 p.m. ET

Time Warner said after market close on Thursday that it will complete the separation of its Time Warner Cable unit on March 12, with distributions to shareholders of record as of that same date to commence on March 27.

Time Warner first proposed the spin in May and earlier this month said it had received the necessary regulatory approvals to facilitate the separation.

Last week, the company said it would separate the cable unit through a dividend distribution to its shareholders.

