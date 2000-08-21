Time Warner re-ups MTV networks

Of the stable of MTV Networks, TV Land won the biggest chunk of additional subscribers under Viacom's new carriage deal with Time Warner Cable, it was announced Tuesday.

TV Land, in roughly 51 million households as of July 31, gets 3 million new subscribers over the next three years.

Other points of the long-term affiliation agreement include giving MTV, Nickelodeon and VH1 full distribution in all 12.7 million Time Warner-served households; adding TNN to 200,000 homes; and putting Noggin, MTV2 and VH1 Classic on the digital tier.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.