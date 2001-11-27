Time Warner plots Houston VOD launch

Time Warner Cable will launch VOD services with hardware from Concurrent Computer Corp. for its Houston division early in 2002.

The Houston division is TWC's fourth largest, with more than 650,000 basic subscribers and over 220,000 digital subscribers. The announcement is the first system-wide VOD deployment for TWC on the Motorola digital (DCT-2000 STB) platform.

Ron McMillan, president of TWC's Houston division, said that the Houston system will be the largest deployment of Motorola-based VOD in the industry.

For the launch, Concurrent has shipped 36 servers to Houston, with a total streaming capacity of over 11,520 streams and an initial storage capacity of over 200 titles, the company said. TWC has deployed 365,000 digital set-tops deployed in Houston.

Concurrent has been supplying its MediaHawk Broadband VOD System to TWC for its national VOD roll-out since 1999, deploying systems in seven TWC markets.

The VOD System selected by TWC includes the MediaHawk Model 2000 Video Server and the MediaHawk Business Management System, for managing content, subscriber demographic information, transaction and usage analysis, billing, and order fulfillment. - Michael Grotticelli