Time Warner opens lines to Earthlink

Time Warner Cable reportedly gave Earthlink access to its high-speed cable

lines in the past week in Columbus, Ohio, becoming the first cable provider to

offer 'open access' to its systems.

AOL subsequently launched its own America Online service

over Time Warner cable lines in Columbus as well, but it didn't promote the

long-awaited high-speed Internet service, because it feared behaving

inappropriately in the wake of the terrorist attacks on the U.S.

As a condition of the merger between America Online and Time Warner earlier

this year, the combined company agreed to let some competing Internet services

use its cable lines to allay antitrust concerns.

AOL plans to roll out similar services in 20 U.S. cities by the end of this

year.