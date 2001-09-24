Time Warner opens lines to Earthlink
Time Warner Cable reportedly gave Earthlink access to its high-speed cable
lines in the past week in Columbus, Ohio, becoming the first cable provider to
offer 'open access' to its systems.
AOL subsequently launched its own America Online service
over Time Warner cable lines in Columbus as well, but it didn't promote the
long-awaited high-speed Internet service, because it feared behaving
inappropriately in the wake of the terrorist attacks on the U.S.
As a condition of the merger between America Online and Time Warner earlier
this year, the combined company agreed to let some competing Internet services
use its cable lines to allay antitrust concerns.
AOL plans to roll out similar services in 20 U.S. cities by the end of this
year.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.