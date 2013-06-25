Time Warner Nears Retrans Deadline With Journal Broadcast

Time Warner Cable is facing a summer retrans impasse with Journal Broadcast Group, owner of six television stations in Wisconsin, California and Nebraska, on June 30.

TWC is claiming the Journal stations - including those in Milwaukee; Green Bay - Appleton, Wis; Palm Springs, Calif.; and Omaha Neb. - are demanding a 200% rate increase for their programming.

"We continue to take a stand against unreasonable fee increases by local broadcast TV stations," TWC said in a statement. "We are pushing back against broadcasters that demand egregious increases without delivering more value."

