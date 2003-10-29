Time Warner Launches Sports Tier in N.Y., N.J.

Time Warner Cable’s New York and New Jersey systems will launch a new sports tier in November offering NBA TV, Tennis Channel, Fox Sports Digital Networks and Fox’s extreme sports channel Fuel.

The package will be available to digital subscribers for an additional $3.95 per month. So far, Time Warner offers sports tiers in 24 of its 31 systems and plans to add tiers on the remaining systems in the near future.

Established sports nets like Outdoor Life and Golf Channel will remain on more widely-distributed digital basic. It is possible other new sports niche nets, like CSTV, could join the package in the future.

The National Football League’s new cable channel NFL Network could also be part of a package, although its execs are angling for broader digital distribution.