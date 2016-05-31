Time Warner, Intel, Comcast Execs Join Virtual Reality 20/20 Advisory Board

Execs from Time Warner, Intel, Comcast Ventures, Avriss VR, MediaLink, Grey AdVentures, WPP/GroupM and Comcast Ventures have joined the Advisory Board for Virtual Reality 20/20.

The board members include: Neil Carty, senior VP of innovation strategy at MediaLink; Evan Kraut, managing director at Grey AdVentures; Scott Levine, managing director at Time Warner Investments; Arjun Metre, investment director at Intel Capital; Hardie Tankersley, CEO of Avriss VR; Cary Tilds, chief innovation officer, WPP/GroupM; and Michael Yang, managing director at Comcast Ventures.

VR 20/20, which is part of NewBay Media’s NYC Television & Video Week, will take place Oct. 17, 2016 at The TimesCenter.

