Time Warner Expands 'Start Over'

Time Warner Cable is expanding its Start Over service to Greensboro, N.C., Rochester, N.Y, and San Antonio, starting with San Antonio next month.

Start Over is an interactive option for digital cable subs that allows them to go back to the beginning of a show in progress in case they missed the start.

It first rolled out the service last fall in South Carolina. The company says that so far, more than two thirds of the customers who can get the serivce are using it at lesat three times a week.

“With the average customer missing the first 15 minutes of a program, Start Over has already generated more than 25 million additional viewing minutes that otherwise would have never been seen by consumers,” said time Warner in a statement.

