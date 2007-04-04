Time Warner, Disney Do Retrans Deal

Time Warner Cable and the Walt Disney Company announced a multi-year distribution agreement to extend transmission consent for the ABC-owned television stations carried on Time Warner systems. The deal also provides for carriage of several Disney networks, including ABC Family, Disney Channel, ESPN and ESPN2.

In addition, Time Warner Cable will launch ESPN2 HD and ESPNU later this year, and high-def versions of ABC Family, Disney Channel and ESPNEWS when they become available next year. The companies also agreed to make certain shows available on Time Warner’s "Start Over" platform, which allows the restarting of programs in progress.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Disney-ABC Television Group president Anne Sweeney stated, "This milestone agreement combines Disney’s world-renowned brands with Time Warner Cable’s outstanding distribution platforms throughout the country."

Time Warner Cable CEO Glenn Britt added, "This agreement will give our customers access to an even wider array of sports and high-definition programming."