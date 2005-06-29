Time Warner Decides Howe To Market

Time Warner Cable has named Sam Howe Chief Marketing Officer,filling a slot vacated in January amid an executive shake-up at the company.

Howe had been Senior VP of marketing for voice services since August 2003. He will now head marketing for Time Warner’s video, Road Runner, and Digital Phone services, as well as manage retail marketing and consumer research for the cable company.

He will also create and chair a council of regional marketing executives to increase the coordination of Time Warner’s marketing efforts.

Howe’s predecessor, Chuck Ellis, resigned in early January along with then-vice chair/COO John Billock and president Tom Baxter.

Billock and Baxter retired early after the cable company conducted an internal review of its management structure and decided to combine the president and COO positions into one. That position has not yet been filled. Ellis left the same day in what Time Warner billed as an unrelated move.