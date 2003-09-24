Time Warner, Cox Say Yes to SiTV
Start-up cable network SiTV has inked carriage deals with Time Warner Cable
and Cox Communications Inc.
SiTV, slated to launch Feb. 25, 2004, will program English-language
programming with Hispanic appeal.
Because it will program in English, network executives have argued that their network
is a broad-based service that will appeal to both Hispanics and non-Hispanics.
Under the new Time Warner and Cox deals, SiTV co-chairman Jeff Valdez said
his network is being treated as a general-entertainment service. So SiTV will
be offered as a digital channel, rather than being relegated only to Hispanic
tiers.
SiTV also has a deal with EchoStar Communications Corp. for distribution on its
popular "Americas Top 150" package.
Valdez said SiTV is looking to be in the top 40 Hispanic markets by
launch.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.