Time Warner, Comcast Get Reprieve on Faulty Set-Tops

Time Warner Cable and Comcast Corp. cable systems Tuesday won government approval to deploy 204,000 Pace Micro Technology plc set-top boxes, even though the devices are vulnerable to higher levels of interference than permitted by the Federal Communications Commission.

The commission said a blanket recall of the devices and another 32,000 already delivered to cable operators would be "burdensome" and "inordinately expensive."

To make sure customers don’t have to endure interference, the FCC required the MSOs to train customer service employees to diagnose the problem when they receive subscriber complaints and replace faulty set-tops at subscriber request.

Pace says it no longer makes the affected models. Pace told the FCC that 57% of models 510 and 510A suffered from the interference defect.