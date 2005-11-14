Time Warner Carries Q in Top Market

Gay and lesbian digital network Q Television plans tomorrow to announce a carriage deal for Eureka, Calif., its first with Cox.

But the real carriage gold was mined Tuesday, when the digital cable net announced a deal that will take a big bite out of the Big Apple.

Q will launch on Time Warner systems in New York City and New Jersey Nov. 17, the network's largest carriage deal to date in what Q describes as the nation's "largest gay market."

Time Warner already carries LOGO and here!, which also target the gay community. It also carries Q in two other New York markets, Rochester and Syracuse, as well as in Maine.

Q has a hunting license with Time Warner Corporate, which also wants 30 hours of VOD programming from the network. The New York and New Jersey systems will add VOD when capacity allows, according to Carol Hinnant, VP, affiliate sales and marketing.

Q is a 24/7 ad-supported network with five hours of live programming a day. It is currently available to 2 million digital cable households, says Hinnant, as well as more via C-band satellite.

In addition to the Cox deal, Hinnant says, negotiations are "favorable" with Comcast in some other markets, though she would not specify.