Time Warner Cable's Retrans Disputes Simmer Under Extensions

As the summer heats up, a pair of retransmission-consent disputes involving Time Warner Cable continue to simmer last.

The dispute between Journal Broadcast and Time Warner Cable has taken a turn, with the station owner retaining the position for five of its outlets on the cable operator's systems through July 24 via the so-called sweeps rule. However, some of the station group's digital properties are no longer available to the operator's subscribers.

Meanwhile, there has been no disruption in service for CBS owned-and-operated stations in the MSO's footprint or for cable properties Showtime, CBS Sports Network and Smithsonian Channel, as both parties continue to operate under an extension that carries toward the end of July.

