Time Warner Cable's NY1 Preps 24-Hour Traffic Channel
Time
Warner Cable's Big Apple subscribers will soon be able to get "rail and road"
updates on TV around the clock.
The cable
operator's NY1 local news network plans to launch a dedicated channel providing
traffic and commuter information for the New York metropolitan area as soon as
Aug. 18.
With the launch
of NY1 Traffic, TWC is looking to add another service unavailable from
competitors -- particularly Verizon, which continues to expand FiOS throughout
the New York area.
NY1 Traffic is
tentatively set to debut on channel 104 in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens and
Staten Island, and on channel 91 for New Jersey and Hudson Valley subscribers.
