Time Warner Cable's NY1 Preps 24-Hour Traffic Channel

Time

Warner Cable's Big Apple subscribers will soon be able to get "rail and road"

updates on TV around the clock.

The cable

operator's NY1 local news network plans to launch a dedicated channel providing

traffic and commuter information for the New York metropolitan area as soon as

Aug. 18.

With the launch

of NY1 Traffic, TWC is looking to add another service unavailable from

competitors -- particularly Verizon, which continues to expand FiOS throughout

the New York area.

NY1 Traffic is

tentatively set to debut on channel 104 in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens and

Staten Island, and on channel 91 for New Jersey and Hudson Valley subscribers.



