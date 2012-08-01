Time Warner Cable/Meredith Reach Retrans Deal

Time Warner Cable said it reached a retransmission consent

agreement in principle with Meredith Corp. on July 31, avoiding a blackout of

four broadcast television stations in Kansas City, Mo.; Nashville, Tenn.; and

Springfield, Mass.

Meredith extended Time Warner Cable's retrans rights for the

channels to July 31 while the two parties hammered out the finer points of the deal.

Terms were not disclosed.

"We have reached an agreement in principle with

Meredith for continued carriage of their channels; there will be no

interruption in customers' viewing," Time Warner Cable said in a

statement.

The stations involved were KCTV-CBS and KSMO-MyNetwork TV in

Kansas City, WSHM-CBS in Springfield; and WSMV-NBC in Nashville.