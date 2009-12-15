Time Warner Cable Updates 'Get Tough' Ad Campaign

RELATED: Retrans...The Bloody Battle to Save Broadcast Television

Time Warner Cable Inc. continues to Get Tough against what it says is unfair programmer price increases.The nation's No. 2 cable operator has launched a new series of ad and Web site enhancements in its Get Tough or Roll Over campaign that it launched last month.

Feedback from nearly 400,000 people who visited the company's Roll Over or Get Tough Web site (www.rolloverorgettough.com) overwhelmingly supported getting tough on programmers that are asking for price increases of as much as 300% over their current contract terms, according to cable operator officials.

Time Warner Cable, which recently inked retransmission-consent deals with Sinclair Broadcast Group and Local TV LLC, faces negotiations with a number of programmers, whose contracts expire at year-end: The Weather Channel, some owned by Scripps Interactive, and such Fox properties as FX, Fuel, Speed, Fox Soccer Channel and a number of its regional sports networks. Moreover, Time Warner Cable faces retransmission-consent negotiations with Fox Broadcasting.

