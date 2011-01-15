Time Warner Cable, Sinclair Ink Retrans Pact

Following a second extension of their retransmission-consent negotiations on Friday, Time Warner Cable

reached an agreement in principle with Sinclair Broadcasting on Saturday afternoon for continued carriage of 28 stations within the operator's footprint.

The No. 2 cable operator said it expects to work toward a final agreement in the next seven days. Despite some rhetoric, there was never any service disruption.

The retransmission-consent contract between Sinclair and Time Warner originally was set to expire at 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 31, but the parties that evening extended the negotiating period through Jan. 14.

On Friday, the parties pushed that deadline back until Jan. 15 at 11:59 p.m., before announcing the agreement in principle today.

