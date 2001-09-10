Time Warner Cable shopping systems

Time Warner Cable has hired New York-based media investment banker Waller Capital to sell or swap systems for the MSO totaling 100,000 subscribers.

Time Warner described the systems as "non-strategic," and located primarily in the southeast and mid-west. Word of those spin-offs comes just after word surfaced that AOL Time Warner cable unit has made a bid to acquire AT&T Broadband. AOL Time Warner stock was up almost 7% to $34.41 in late afternoon trading Monday.

Time Warner Cable has 12.7 million subscribers and a merger with AT&T would give it almost 29 million subscribers or about 40% of U.S. cable TV homes. - Steve McClellan