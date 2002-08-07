Time Warner Cable sets local sponsors for U.S. Open
Time Warner CityCable, the ad-sales arm of Time Warner Cable in New York, has
booked five advertisers to locally sponsor USA Network's coverage of the U.S.
Open tennis tournament.
Toyota, P.C. Richard & Son, and Project Liberty are local sponsors,
according to Time Warner Cable. Project Liberty provides free counseling
services to persons most affected by the Sept. 11 terrorism.
In addition, parent AOL Time Warner's America Online has bought in, as has
the MSO's own New York 1 News.
USA's coverage will run Aug. 26-Sept. 8, across various day parts.
