Time Warner Cable Revs Up 15%
Time Warner's cable system revenues were up 15% for the first quarter of 2006 to $2.6 billion, the company's best-performing sector, despite a 2% decline in ad revenue. Driving the boost was a 16% increase in subscription revenues, including a 24% ($119 million) boost in high-speed data revenues as well as jumps in phone and digital video service revenues and basic cable rate hikes.
Each Time Warner Cable sub is now paying $87 per month on average, which the company says marks the twenty-first consecutive quarter of double-digit growth year-to-year in that figure.
Cable network revenue (TBS Braodcasting, HBO and The WB) was up 3% to $2.4 billion, with subscription and ad revenue both up. Subscriber revenes were up 8% to $108 million due to rate hikes as well as sub boosts at Turner and HBO. Ad revenue was up 3% to $21 million, led by a 6% boost at Turner that partly made up for a 10% drop at the soon-to-be folded WB.
Program fee revenue was down 23% to $58 million thanks in large part to the absence of Everybody Loves Raymond, which ended its CBS run last year.
Filmed entertainment was down 8% to $235 million, including sales drop-offs for DVD's of Friends and Seinfeld and lower sales of theatricals to TV.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.