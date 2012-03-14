Time Warner Cable Reaches Broadcast Deal With WNBA's Sparks
Time Warner Cable has reached a multiyear broadcast partnership with the WNBA's Los Angeles Sparks.
Beginning
with the season opener May 18, 10 Sparks games during the 2012 season
will be shown on KDOC and 12 on Time Warner Cable SoCal 101, before
transitioning to a minimum of 25 games per year, starting in 2013 on
Time Warner Cable Sports' new L.A.-based English and Spanish language
RSNs, which will launch in fall 2012.
The
company plans to seek agreements with all satellite, cable and telco
distributors in the Sparks' territory to carry the new Regional Sports
Networks.
"We
are excited to announce our partnership with the Los Angeles Sparks,one
of the most accomplished franchises in women's professional sports"
said Mark Shuken, senior VP and GM for Time Warner Cable Sports Regional
Networks. "The Sparks are a great addition to our roster of marquee
programming partners, and we look forward to offering their fans access
to more in-depth coverage of the team they love."
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.