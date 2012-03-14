Time Warner Cable Reaches Broadcast Deal With WNBA's Sparks

Time Warner Cable has reached a multiyear broadcast partnership with the WNBA's Los Angeles Sparks.

Beginning

with the season opener May 18, 10 Sparks games during the 2012 season

will be shown on KDOC and 12 on Time Warner Cable SoCal 101, before

transitioning to a minimum of 25 games per year, starting in 2013 on

Time Warner Cable Sports' new L.A.-based English and Spanish language

RSNs, which will launch in fall 2012.

The

company plans to seek agreements with all satellite, cable and telco

distributors in the Sparks' territory to carry the new Regional Sports

Networks.

"We

are excited to announce our partnership with the Los Angeles Sparks,one

of the most accomplished franchises in women's professional sports"

said Mark Shuken, senior VP and GM for Time Warner Cable Sports Regional

Networks. "The Sparks are a great addition to our roster of marquee

programming partners, and we look forward to offering their fans access

to more in-depth coverage of the team they love."