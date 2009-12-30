Time Warner Cable, News Corp. Continue To Negotiate

The new decade has dawned and in at least one respect it looks a lot

like the last one: executives at Time Warner Cable and Fox remain in

discussions over retransmission-consent.

The parties' pact expired

at midnight on Dec. 31, 2009, but an extension was granted and Fox

didn't pull its signals from the No. 2 cable operator in what has been

a very public and highly contentious dispute.

A Fox spokesman this

morning, via email, indicated the sides are "still negotiating." All of

Fox properties -- stations, national cable networks and a host of

regional sports network -- remained on Time Warner Cable's systems as

of press time.

Time Warner Cable declined comment on Jan. 1. But at the top of its rolloverorgettough.com Web

site, the operator listed the following as breaking news: "TWC has

received brief extensions from both Fox and The Food Network and Great

American Country while negotiations continue."



