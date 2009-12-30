Time Warner Cable, News Corp. Continue To Negotiate
The new decade has dawned and in at least one respect it looks a lot
like the last one: executives at Time Warner Cable and Fox remain in
discussions over retransmission-consent.
The parties' pact expired
at midnight on Dec. 31, 2009, but an extension was granted and Fox
didn't pull its signals from the No. 2 cable operator in what has been
a very public and highly contentious dispute.
A Fox spokesman this
morning, via email, indicated the sides are "still negotiating." All of
Fox properties -- stations, national cable networks and a host of
regional sports network -- remained on Time Warner Cable's systems as
of press time.
Time Warner Cable declined comment on Jan. 1. But at the top of its rolloverorgettough.com Web
site, the operator listed the following as breaking news: "TWC has
received brief extensions from both Fox and The Food Network and Great
American Country while negotiations continue."
