Time Warner Cable Nears Retrans Deal With Meredith

Shortly before its television stations in

three markets were set to go dark on Time Warner Cable systems in Kansas City,

Mo.; Nashville, Tenn.; and Springfield, Mass, Meredith Corp. granted the MSO an

extension and the two sides are close to a deal.

The Meredith stations - KCTV-CBS and KSMO-MyNetworkTV in

Kansas City, WSHM-CBS in Springfield; and WSMV-NBC in Nashville were scheduled

to go dark at 11:59 p.m. on July 25. Time Warner Cable said that it had an

agreement in principal with Meredith and is currently operating under an

extension through July 31. The MSO said it hoped to reach a deal soon.

"We thank our customers for their patience," Time

Warner Cable said in a statement.

On its website,

KCTV was a little more optimistic, stating that it had reached a deal with the

MSO late Wednesday night.

"KCTV5 and KSMO will continue to broadcast to all of

our viewers without any interruptions, the station said on its website. "We

appreciate your patience, but more importantly, we are happy you'll be able to

continue to watch all your favorite CBS and syndicated programs, plus local

sports, as well as KCTV5 News without any interruptions."