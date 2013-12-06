Time Warner Cable Names Lee SVP Mergers & Acquisitions

Time Warner Cable named Christian Lee as senior VP, mergers and acquisitions, following the retirement of 28-year company veteran Satish Adige.

In his new role, effective Dec. 31, Lee will oversee all M&A, investment, and acquisition integration activity for Time Warner Cable.

"Christian is an accomplished executive who brings a wealth of experience and leadership qualities to his new role," said TWC executive VP and chief financial officer Artie Minson in a statement. "Under his direction, we will continue to pursue our disciplined and strategic approach to investing and M&A."

Minson also thanked Adige for his service, adding "Satish has been involved in many of Time Warner Cable's most important transactions, and his mentorship of Christian over the last few years allows for a seamless transition in this important discipline. I speak for all Time Warner Cable employees in wishing Satish nothing but the best on his well-deserved retirement."

