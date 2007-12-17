Time Warner Cable Names Deputy CFO

Time Warner Cable, the nation’s second-largest cable operator, named Arthur Minson deputy chief financial officer.

Minson was promoted from the position of senior vice president of finance, which he had held since early 2006. In his new position, Minson will be responsible for overseeing the company’s accounting, financial planning and analysis, operations finance and treasury functions. He will report to Rob Marcus, who is taking over the CFO role as John Martin moves to parent Time Warner Jan. 1.

“Artie is an exceptionally talented executive,” Marcus said in a statement. “He brings great intellect, financial acumen and a wealth of experience to this new role. I am certain that he will continue to make great contributions to our company as a member of our senior management team.”

In 2004, Minson joined AOL from Rainbow Media Holdings, and he would become senior VP of corporate finance and development before making the move to Time Warner Cable.